Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk

World
July 04, 14:08 UTC+3 DONETSK
DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Intelligence agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) prevented a terror attack organized by Ukraine’s saboteurs on Tuesday, Deputy Commander of LPR Operational Forces, Eduard Basurin, said.

The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

"Today, thanks to the watchfulness of our residents, a terrorist act of Ukraine’s intelligence services has been prevented in Donetsk. At 9:00, local residents found a remotely-controlled explosive device in a residential sector near a food industrial college. At present, the explosive device has been defused," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier this day, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) also reported that the LPR’s State Security Ministry employees had defused a mine laid on the driving route of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. According to the republic’s Defense Ministry, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had been operating in Lugansk.

