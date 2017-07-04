Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk

North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean militaryWorld July 04, 13:30
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitfulWorld July 04, 13:22
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systemsMilitary & Defense July 04, 13:20
Press review: Trump pressures China on North Korea and US media doubles down on TrumpPress Review July 04, 13:00
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:45
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:20
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another countrySociety & Culture July 04, 11:50
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the worldWorld July 04, 11:32
North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missileWorld July 04, 10:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Intelligence agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) prevented a terror attack organized by Ukraine’s saboteurs on Tuesday, Deputy Commander of LPR Operational Forces, Eduard Basurin, said.
"Today, thanks to the watchfulness of our residents, a terrorist act of Ukraine’s intelligence services has been prevented in Donetsk. At 9:00, local residents found a remotely-controlled explosive device in a residential sector near a food industrial college. At present, the explosive device has been defused," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.
Earlier this day, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) also reported that the LPR’s State Security Ministry employees had defused a mine laid on the driving route of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. According to the republic’s Defense Ministry, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had been operating in Lugansk.