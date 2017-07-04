Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk

DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Intelligence agencies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) prevented a terror attack organized by Ukraine’s saboteurs on Tuesday, Deputy Commander of LPR Operational Forces, Eduard Basurin, said.

"Today, thanks to the watchfulness of our residents, a terrorist act of Ukraine’s intelligence services has been prevented in Donetsk. At 9:00, local residents found a remotely-controlled explosive device in a residential sector near a food industrial college. At present, the explosive device has been defused," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier this day, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) also reported that the LPR’s State Security Ministry employees had defused a mine laid on the driving route of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. According to the republic’s Defense Ministry, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had been operating in Lugansk.