One dead, five wounded in Lugansk terror attacks

World
July 07, 17:05 updated at: July 07, 18:06 UTC+3

Two blasts rocked central Lugansk on July 7

LUGANSK, July 7. /TASS/. Two blasts hit Heroes of the Great Patriotic War Square in the city of Lugansk, where offices of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) administration are located, on Friday. The blasts occurred within an hour of each other.

The first blast, which killed a female military medical officer and left five people wounded, was classified by the LPR militia as a terrorist attack.

"A homemade explosive devise seems to have been planted in a garbage can near a grocery store," Spokesman for the LPR militia Andrei Marochko said at a briefing at the Luganskinfromecetner news agency’s headquarters. "The type and yield of the explosive device are being specified," he added.

In about an hour, the second blast occurred 30 meters away from the scene of the first explosion. According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties. An LPR security source said that it had been a car bomb blast.

Law enforcement officials and members of the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have expanded the cordoned off area.

Ukraine crisis
