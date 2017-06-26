Vietnamese president plans to discuss ways to boost cooperation with Russian authorities

HANOI, June 26. /TASS/. Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang plans to discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership between Hanoi and Moscow during his visit to Russia scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 1.

In an interview with TASS, the Vietnamese president said that during the upcoming Moscow talks, he planned "to confirm the country’s course aimed at developing ties with Russia." "Friendly relations with Russia are a priority as far as our foreign policy is concerned as Vietnam believes your country to be its true strategic partner," Tran Dai Quang pointed out.

"Together with President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, we will assess the current state of bilateral relations and exchange views on ways to enhance inter-state ties, as well as on specific measures that need to be taken in order to strengthen Vietnamese-Russian partnership in all spheres," the Vietnamese leader added.

According to him, Hanoi suggests that Vietnam and Russia continue to boost defense, security, scientific, education and cultural cooperation, interaction in the tourism field and in the sphere of labor resources, and advance inter-regional cooperation. The Vietnamese president also said that the parties would also discuss the possibility to use all the advantages of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Besides, Tran Dai Quang said that he planned to bring up regional and global issues of mutual interest, which particularly included cooperation in arranging the APEC Year 2017 in Vietnam and interaction in accordance with the partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia.