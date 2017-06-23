Lethal military aid to Ukraine included in next year’s US defense budget — congressman

EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — MerkelWorld June 23, 4:11
Moldovan parliament refuses to hold no confidence vote in Foreign Minister Andrei GalburWorld June 23, 2:03
Google.ru’s temporary ban should serve as reminder to others — lawmakerBusiness & Economy June 23, 1:59
Russian lawmaker slams EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Moscow as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 0:32
IOC spokesperson confirms Bach’s words about possible sanctions on RussiaSport June 22, 23:27
Germany-Chile Confederations Cup encounter in Kazan ends with 1-1 drawSport June 22, 23:12
Putin praises Moscow International Film FestivalSociety & Culture June 22, 21:49
Russian football team getting ready for game with MexicoSport June 22, 21:38
EU agrees to extend sanctions against RussiaWorld June 22, 21:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. A bill on the Department of Defense’s 2018 budget will include a provision about military assistance to Ukraine, including the lethal one, a senior US congressman said on Thursday.
"It certainly does continue to include military assistance to Ukraine and encouragement that the administration provide lethal assistance, so Ukrainians can defend themselves against the aggression, that is coming at them from the East," Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry said in his answer to a question from TASS.
In the past years, the US Congress has been allocating funds for supplying defensive weapons to the Kiev government. The move, however, does not mean automatically that the Pentagon must use these funds.
The Department of Defense has repeatedly stated that its military assistance to Ukraine was solely non-lethal.
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko claimed after a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump that Kiev and Washington were about to sign an agreement on the delivery of lethal assistance to Ukraine.
Thornberry stopped short of confirming the information, saying he was not informed about matters discussed by the presidents in the White House.
"I don't know, what they've talked about, when president Poroshenko was in the White House," Thornberry said.