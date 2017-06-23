Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lethal military aid to Ukraine included in next year’s US defense budget — congressman

World
June 23, 4:18 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

In the past years, the US Congress has been allocating funds for supplying defensive weapons to the Kiev government

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. A bill on the Department of Defense’s 2018 budget will include a provision about military assistance to Ukraine, including the lethal one, a senior US congressman said on Thursday.

Read also

US supplied $117 mln worth of military equipment to Ukraine — media

"It certainly does continue to include military assistance to Ukraine and encouragement that the administration provide lethal assistance, so Ukrainians can defend themselves against the aggression, that is coming at them from the East," Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry said in his answer to a question from TASS.

In the past years, the US Congress has been allocating funds for supplying defensive weapons to the Kiev government. The move, however, does not mean automatically that the Pentagon must use these funds.

The Department of Defense has repeatedly stated that its military assistance to Ukraine was solely non-lethal.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko claimed after a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump that Kiev and Washington were about to sign an agreement on the delivery of lethal assistance to Ukraine.

Thornberry stopped short of confirming the information, saying he was not informed about matters discussed by the presidents in the White House.

"I don't know, what they've talked about, when president Poroshenko was in the White House," Thornberry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless
3
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
4
EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — Merkel
5
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
6
Russian and US top diplomats discuss implementation of Minsk accords
7
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
TOP STORIES
Реклама