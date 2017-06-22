Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Czech president supports idea of referendum on country’s withdrawal from EU

World
June 22, 18:57 UTC+3 PRAGUE

The Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman expressed concern over the low "quality of EU governance"

Share
1 pages in this article
Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman

Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman

© AP Photo/Petr David Josek

PRAGUE, June 22. /TASS/. The Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman has spoken out in favor of holding a referendum on the country’s withdrawal from the European Union.

"It’s up to citizens to decide," he said on Thursday speaking at a conference on the Czech national priorities. "The Czech Republic’s withdrawal from the EU is possible theoretically and practically, if a law on the referendum submitted to the parliament is passed," Zeman noted. "I am a proponent of direct democracy, a proponent of a referendum. I would support this referendum (on withdrawal from the European Union), but would vote against it myself."

Poor governance

Read also

Marine Le Pen to call referendum on France's exit from EU if elected president

France’s Marine Le Pen says ready to hold referendum on leaving EU

Finland collecting signatures for referendum on leaving EU

Russian envoy warns Brexit will bolster Germany’s ‘hegemony’ within EU

Brexit might affect financial stability of Europe — Russia’s Central Bank

Zeman expressed concern over the low "quality of EU governance." "The European Union needs strong leaders, the way it was in the past," he said.

Europeans have no respect for the union’s current leaders. Their policy with regard to the EU member-countries is reminiscent of the "limited sovereignty" doctrine that used to be implemented by the Soviet Union in relation to the Soviet bloc countries.

According to the president, the Czech Republic’s main national interest is "the existence of a sovereign country."

Merkel’s mistake

The Czech president noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to invite Syrian refugees to Germany was her tragic mistake, which was detrimental to the entire European Union. "They keep talking about their solidarity with someone, but not with their own citizens," Zeman emphasized.

He noted that after the elections to the lower house of the Czech parliament scheduled for October, the politicians who will win them could reconsider their negative attitude towards the compulsory distribution of quotas within the EU . According to Zeman, their only wish could be that the quotas should be offered in the form of recommendations from the EU governing bodies rather than assigned by decree.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
3
Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless
4
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercises
5
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
6
Swiss bank freezes Ukraine’s 15 million-euro guarantee for hosting Eurovision
7
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Реклама