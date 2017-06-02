Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy warns Brexit will bolster Germany’s ‘hegemony’ within EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 15:02 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU will strengthen Germany’s position there, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said today during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also
Social Democratic Party supporters watch first results on a screen at the SPD election party in Duesseldorf, Germany

Putin shares his view on upcoming Germany election

"The impending Brexit unintentionally gives a major boost to German ‘hegemony’ within the EU. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU - which is its third economy - will strengthen Germany’s position there," the diplomat stated on Russia24 TV channel live.

As he put it, the possibility of Germany’s position strengthening there arouses concern in France as well.

Read also
Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission

European Parliament agrees on conditions for approving Brexit

"Still, it [France - TASS] consoles itself with the fact that only one nuclear state (France - TASS) will remain within the EU," Chizhov joked.

The referendum on the UK’s membership in the EU was held on June 23 last year, in which 51.9% voted in favor of leaving the European Union.

On March 29, 2017, UK Prime Minister Theresa May began the two-year countdown to Brexit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Brexit Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ratify Paris climate agreement until 2020
2
Putin to filmmaker Oliver Stone: Snowden no traitor, but should have resigned
3
South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian Army
4
Gazprom, DEPA and Edison to work on southern route for supplies of Russian gas to Europe
5
Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failed
6
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
7
Russia’s Central Bank to develop national cryptocurrency
TOP STORIES
Реклама