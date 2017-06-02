Russian envoy warns Brexit will bolster Germany’s ‘hegemony’ within EU

Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failedWorld June 02, 15:56
South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian ArmyMilitary & Defense June 02, 15:44
Global scientific team reveal how water droplets line up to form fog, steam and cloudsScience & Space June 02, 15:08
Putin sets out to ensure mass digital literacy in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 02, 15:07
Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrelsBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:54
Russia expects no other countries to exit Paris climate deal after US decisionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:34
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspectiveBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:33
Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:18
Comet V2 Johnson headed towards Earth to be visible in MoscowScience & Space June 02, 14:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU will strengthen Germany’s position there, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said today during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"The impending Brexit unintentionally gives a major boost to German ‘hegemony’ within the EU. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU - which is its third economy - will strengthen Germany’s position there," the diplomat stated on Russia24 TV channel live.
As he put it, the possibility of Germany’s position strengthening there arouses concern in France as well.
"Still, it [France - TASS] consoles itself with the fact that only one nuclear state (France - TASS) will remain within the EU," Chizhov joked.
The referendum on the UK’s membership in the EU was held on June 23 last year, in which 51.9% voted in favor of leaving the European Union.
On March 29, 2017, UK Prime Minister Theresa May began the two-year countdown to Brexit.