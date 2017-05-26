Back to Main page
Brexit might affect financial stability of Europe — Russia’s Central Bank

Business & Economy
May 26, 18:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Central Bank comments on possible consequences of UK's withdrawal from the EU

© EPA/GERRY PENNY

Read also

Brexit to entail serious impacts on global economy — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Union might have negative consequences for Europe's financial stability and economic growth, the Central Bank said on Friday.

"The United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Union might have negative consequences for Europe's financial stability and economic growth, given the difficulties that can arise in agreeing on a new format for cooperation between the UK and the European Union, new conditions for foreign trade and financial transactions," the regulator said.

At the same time, achieving a compromise on the contribution of the UK to the EU budget at the request of the European Commission remains the most acute issue, the Central Bank said.

