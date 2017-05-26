Brexit might affect financial stability of Europe — Russia’s Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Union might have negative consequences for Europe's financial stability and economic growth, the Central Bank said on Friday.

"The United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Union might have negative consequences for Europe's financial stability and economic growth, given the difficulties that can arise in agreeing on a new format for cooperation between the UK and the European Union, new conditions for foreign trade and financial transactions," the regulator said.

At the same time, achieving a compromise on the contribution of the UK to the EU budget at the request of the European Commission remains the most acute issue, the Central Bank said.