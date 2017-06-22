French Foreign Ministry expresses regret over assault and robbery of Russian delegate

PARIS, June 22. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry has voiced regret over an incident in Paris, where head of Rosobornonexport’s (Russia’s largest arms trader) delegation to the Le Bourget Air Show, Sergei Kornev, was assaulted by muggers, the ministry’s spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

"We regret this incident. An investigation over it was launched immediately, and the Russian side will be briefed on its results," the diplomat emphasized.

Maria Vorobyova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation earlier informed TASS that on the evening of June 20, Sergei Kornev, who is leading Rosoboronexport’s delegation to the Le Bourget Air Show, was assaulted by muggers in Paris’ Saint Denis suburb. Kornev was on his way back from the exhibition. As his car was pulling out of a tunnel, the attackers broke the car’s window and demanded money and valuables from him, while threatening him with bodily harm. Thanks to prompt reaction and self-control, Kornev managed to hold on to his passport and documents.

According to Vorobyova, he sustained minor injuries. There is no threat to his health and well-being, and no hospital treatment was needed. The driver was not hurt, she said.

The Russian Embassy has lodged a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry over the assault.