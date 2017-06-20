Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget

H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. © Marina Lystseva/TASS

This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry

This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry June 09, 18:25

H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. © Marina Lystseva/TASS

The 52nd Paris International Aerospace Show opened at Le Bourget on June 19, 2017. Overall, 34 Russian companies take part in this massive biennial aviation and defense industry gathering. See the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets, warplane, drones and other high-tech hardware presented at the 2017 Paris Air Show.