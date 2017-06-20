Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget

World
June 20, 18:01 UTC+3

The latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets, warplane, drones and other high-tech hardware presented at Le Bourget

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_952308.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_952308.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_952308.stepNow *12 +1}} - 18 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_952308.sliderLength-1}}
H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport.
H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport.
H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport.
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A321neo passenger jet airliner
Airbus A321neo passenger jet airliner
Airbus A321neo passenger jet airliner
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft models at the Rosoboronexport stand
Aircraft models at the Rosoboronexport stand
Aircraft models at the Rosoboronexport stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
An H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters
An H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters
An H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Honda HA-420 HondaJet
Honda HA-420 HondaJet
Honda HA-420 HondaJet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft designed by Dassault Aviation
Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft designed by Dassault Aviation
Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft designed by Dassault Aviation
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A350-1000 jet airliner
Airbus A350-1000 jet airliner
Airbus A350-1000 jet airliner
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
United Engine Corporation stand
United Engine Corporation stand
United Engine Corporation stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport
Aircraft on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport
Aircraft on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft
Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft
Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Kawasaki short range military transport aircraft
Kawasaki short range military transport aircraft
Kawasaki short range military transport aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft models on display at the United Aircraft Corporation stand
Aircraft models on display at the United Aircraft Corporation stand
Aircraft models on display at the United Aircraft Corporation stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
T-625 helicopter produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries
T-625 helicopter produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries
T-625 helicopter produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicle
Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicle
Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicle
© Dominique Boutin/TASS
Airbus A350-1000 XWB
Airbus A350-1000 XWB
Airbus A350-1000 XWB
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Dassault Rafale fighter jet
Dassault Rafale fighter jet
Dassault Rafale fighter jet
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer
Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer
Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer
© AP Photo/Michel Euler
French President Emmanuel Macron seats in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane
French President Emmanuel Macron seats in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane
French President Emmanuel Macron seats in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane
© AP Photo/Michel Euler
Editors choice
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show June 19, 16:27
A child touches an aircraft during the Aviamix airshow, the opening event for the 2017 Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Pogonovo range, Voronezh region
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition June 19, 16:10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to the media after his annual televised question-and-answer session at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, June 15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno June 16, 18:37
Zabivaka the Wolf, the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, at the opening of a football exhibition at Vorobyovy Gory station of the Moscow Metro ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup June 15, 18:44
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow June 13, 13:13
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 5
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry June 09, 18:25
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_952308'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_952308'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport.
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A321neo passenger jet airliner
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft models at the Rosoboronexport stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
An H135 i civil helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Honda HA-420 HondaJet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft designed by Dassault Aviation
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A350-1000 jet airliner
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
United Engine Corporation stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Kawasaki short range military transport aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aircraft models on display at the United Aircraft Corporation stand
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
T-625 helicopter produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicle
© Dominique Boutin/TASS
Airbus A350-1000 XWB
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Dassault Rafale fighter jet
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer
© AP Photo/Michel Euler
French President Emmanuel Macron seats in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane
© AP Photo/Michel Euler

The 52nd Paris International Aerospace Show opened at Le Bourget on June 19, 2017. Overall, 34 Russian companies take part in this massive biennial aviation and defense industry gathering. See the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets, warplane, drones and other high-tech hardware presented at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'
3
Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor Messi
4
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
5
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
6
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
7
Tillerson draws up program for dealing with Russia — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама