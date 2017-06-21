Back to Main page
Terrorist attack at Brussels train station carried out by Moroccan native

World
June 21, 13:22 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

A 36-year-old man acted on his own and did not have a suicide bomber’s vest

© AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. Terrorist who detonated a bomb at a Brussels train station on Tuesday was a 36-year-old Moroccan native, who acted on his own, a spokesman for the city’s prosecutors told reporters.

"The terrorist has been identified. His name is Usama Zh., born in 1981, and he lived in the Molenbeek municipality (in Brussels)," the spokesman said. "He acted alone and he did not have a suicide bomber’s vest," he added.

Read also

Bomb at Brussels train station had high yield, but failed to explode as planned — minister

The terrorist detonated the bomb in a trolley bag, but it did not work. The man had been known to the police, but not for terrorism-related activity.

"Certainly, the assailant wanted to cause a great damage," the spokesman said. "The military reacted quickly and successfully neutralized the terrorist." The prosecutors also confirmed that a search in the terrorist’s apartment in Molenbeek was carried out on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred near the ticket offices of Central Station late on Tuesday. An unknown man shouted "'Allahu Akbar" before triggering an explosive device. The blast was small and no one was killed. The incident caused panic at the station. Belgian soldiers later shot dead the assailant.

