Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bomb at Brussels train station had high yield, but failed to explode as planned — minister

World
June 21, 9:22 UTC+3

The timely steps of police and soldiers helped prevent a large-scale terrorist attack, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said

Share
1 pages in this article
© © AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. Terrorist, who carried out a blast at one of Brussels’ main train stations on Tuesday, had a high-yield bomb, but the device did not explode according to the plan, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told VTM TV channel.

"The terrorist used the device designed for a large explosion, but only a small blast occurred," Jambon said.

Read also

Over 30 killed, 260 injured in Brussels bombings — health minister

The suicide bomber has been identified and he had been known to the police, the minister noted, giving no further details. The timely steps of police and soldiers helped prevent a large-scale terrorist attack, he said.

The explosion occurred near the ticket offices of Central Station late on Tuesday. An unknown man shouted "'Allahu Akbar" before triggering an explosive vest. The blast was small and no one was killed. The incident caused panic at the station. Belgian soldiers later shot dead the assailant.

Police evacuated people from the train station and also from La Grande Place square in downtown Brussels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Most Russians back Putin’s domestic, foreign policy, survey by US research center says
2
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
3
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019
4
Construction works help archaeologists unearth Stone Age relics in Moscow
5
Retaliatory measures possible over new round of US sanctions — Russian senator
6
Soyuz spacecraft to become space taxi in future, Russian company says
7
Putin-Trump meeting to become highlight of G20 summit — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Реклама