US-led coalition carries out strike on Syrian village, 12 killed - report

BEIRUT, June 20. /TASS/. The US-led coalition conducted an airstrike on Monday on the Tell Hajjar village in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate, close to the border with Iraq, killing 12 members of one family, the SANA news agency reported.
The airstrikes conducted by the United States and its allies in the neighboring Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor Governorates have killed more than 200 civilians in less than a month.
The US-led coalition provides support to the Arab-Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces, which storm Raqqa. This administrative center in the eponymous governorate serves as a stronghold in Syria of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).