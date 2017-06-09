Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese parliament passes bill on Emperor Akihito’s abdication

World
June 09, 7:46 UTC+3 TOKYO

The bill will be applied only to the current emperor and will set no precedents

Share
1 pages in this article
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko

©  Luong Thai Linh/Pool Photo via AP

TOKYO, June 9. /TASS/. The upper chamber of the Japanese parliament unanimously passed a bill paving the way for the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the ascension of his son Crown Prince Naruhito.

Read also

Japan's emperor Akihito may abdicate in favor of son — TV

A total of 235 out of 242 lawmakers took part in the vote, all of them supported the bill.

Under the document, the emperor may abdicate within three years after the adoption of the bill. The date of the future abdication has never been officially announced, however, according to media reports, it may take place in December 2018.

The special law outlines the conditions and procedures for the abdication of 83-year-old Emperor Akihito. It will be applied only to the current emperor and will set no precedents, in order to rule out possible pressure by the parliament on future emperors.

In early August 2016, Emperor Akihito, who is now 83, said in a televised address he was thinking about abdication over his old age. Public opinion polls demonstrate that the majority of the Japanese are not against his abdication.

His successor is Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, who is expected to ascend the throne on January 1, 2019.

After his abdication, Emperor Akihito will retain his privileges and will get the historical title of Daijo Tenno, often shortened to Joko, which can roughly be translated as retired sovereign.

The title of Joko was widely used in the feudal period when emperors’ abdications were rather a frequent thing, with 62 Japanese abdicating emperors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US policies unchanged now matter who is in power — Putin
2
UK Conservative party loses parliamentary majority
3
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
4
Two Russian corvettes head for Northern Atlantic on scheduled mission
5
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
6
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019
7
Russia’s Finance Ministry to prepare proposals for regulating cryptocurrency
TOP STORIES
Реклама