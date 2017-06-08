Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Third of five detained members of Church of Scientology in St. Petersburg arrested

World
June 08, 15:26 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The group under investigation is charged with illegal business activity, such as commercial courses and programs without obtaining the required registration

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. A district court in St. Petersburg has sustained the investigator’s request to put under arrest for two months a third of the five persons accused in a criminal case involving the Church of Scientology in St. Petersburg, who were detained by the federal security service FSB earlier this week.

Read also

St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln

"The court ruled Galina Shurinova shall be remanded in custody till August 5," the court’s spokeswoman Darya Lebedeva said.

Earlier, the court ordered the arrest of the organization’s chief accountant Sahib Aliyev and chief of the official relations department Anastasiya Terentieva. The court is expected to make a decision regarding restrictive measures against the two other detainees later today and on Friday.

The group under investigation is charged with illegal business activity, such as commercial courses and programs without obtaining the required registration. The amount of cash received is estimated at about 276 million rubles ($4,840,742).

Read also

FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — source

This week the regional office of the federal security service FSB held searches within the framework of a criminal case opened against the Church of Scientology over illegal business activity, incitement of hatred and organization of an extremist group. Books and other materials outlawed in Russia as extremist were confiscated.

The investigators say the Church of Scientology in St. Petersburg is an extremist organization.

In Russia, some scientological materials have been recognized as extremist and blacklisted. Their production, circulation and keeping is prohibited.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Kiev's zeal for NATO membership bound to make Ukraine laughing stock in West — expert
5
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
6
Putin hails Russian-Chinese ties at meeting with Xi Jinping
7
Qatar’s foreign minister plans to visit Moscow on June 10
TOP STORIES
Реклама