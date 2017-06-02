Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese diplomat says Beijing, Moscow trust each other

World
June 02, 12:01 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Chinese diplomat said that "at present, steps are being taken to harmonize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union"

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia have reached a high level, the two countries trust each other, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in response to a question by TASS.

"Chinese-Russian relations have been evolving, they have reached a high level, the two countries trust each other," she said adding that bilateral cooperation was "mutually beneficial."

Read also

Putin says Russian-Chinese relations evolve positively

The Chinese diplomat added that "at present, steps are being taken to harmonize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)." According to her, "some results have been achieved in this regard."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier at a meeting with the heads of global news outlets in St. Petersburg that Moscow was ready to cooperate with Beijing in the Silk Road Economic Belt project. According to the Russian president, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing has developed its own unique character.

"As you may know, our relations with China have been evolving in quite a positive way, we call it a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама