Chinese diplomat says Beijing, Moscow trust each other

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia have reached a high level, the two countries trust each other, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in response to a question by TASS.
"Chinese-Russian relations have been evolving, they have reached a high level, the two countries trust each other," she said adding that bilateral cooperation was "mutually beneficial."
The Chinese diplomat added that "at present, steps are being taken to harmonize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)." According to her, "some results have been achieved in this regard."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier at a meeting with the heads of global news outlets in St. Petersburg that Moscow was ready to cooperate with Beijing in the Silk Road Economic Belt project. According to the Russian president, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing has developed its own unique character.
"As you may know, our relations with China have been evolving in quite a positive way, we call it a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said.