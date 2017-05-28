At least 20 civilians killed in US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa - SANA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. At least 20 civilians were killed and seven more were wounded in an airstrike delivered by the US-led international coalition in the Syria province of Raqqa, SANA news agency said on Sunday citing its sources.

According to SANA, the incident took place eight kilometers south of the city of Raqqa, between the settlements of Ratla and Qasara, on Saturday evening. Two of those wounded are in critical conditions.

The US air force is supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition, which launched an operation to liberate Raqqa from Islamic State militants on November 6, 2016. Located on the Euphrates some 160 kilometers of Aleppo, Raqqa was seized by Islamic State groups in March 2013. In the summer of 2014, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the city as the capital of the so-called caliphate.