Mi-8 helicopter makes rough landing in Maritime Territory

World
May 27, 14:35 UTC+3

One person was injured in a rough landing of a Mil Mi-8 helicopter

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A Mil Mi-8 helicopter made a rough landing in the Far East's Maritime Territory, the regional emergencies authority told TASS on Saturday.

"On board the helicopter were seven people," the source said. "Information about them is to follow."

The source said the helicopter was used for a commercial flight.

The regional aviation agencies told TASS one person was injured in a rough landing of a Mil Mi-8 helicopter in the Far East’s Maritime Territory.

"Due to the engine failure a Mi-8 helicopter serving a commercial flight made a rough landing," the source said. "The preliminary information is one person has got injured."

The latest reports say about three crew and five passengers onboard the helicopter.

Rescuers are on their way to the site, the helicopter has not been located yet. "We have communication with the crew," the source added.

The Maritime Territory’s emergencies authority said about two crewmembers and five passengers. The source said An Antonov An-2 and helicopters Mi-8 and a privately owned Mi-2 also head for the site.

