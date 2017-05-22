Back to Main page
Russia, China worried over Pyongyang’s actions and US’ disproportional military activities

World
May 22, 18:55 UTC+3

The sides expressed concern over the serious degradation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are seriously worried over Pyongyang’s actions and disproportional military activities of the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after a meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Chinese dialogue of security in Northeastern Asia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeastern Asia," the ministry said. "They expressed mutual concern over the serious degradation of the situation in the region provoked by Pyongyang’s ongoing implementation of its missile and nuclear programs, as well as disproportional military activities of the United States and its allies, including the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea."

