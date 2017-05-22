Russia, China worried over Pyongyang’s actions and US’ disproportional military activities

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPCSport May 22, 18:53
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are seriously worried over Pyongyang’s actions and disproportional military activities of the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after a meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Chinese dialogue of security in Northeastern Asia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.
"The sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeastern Asia," the ministry said. "They expressed mutual concern over the serious degradation of the situation in the region provoked by Pyongyang’s ongoing implementation of its missile and nuclear programs, as well as disproportional military activities of the United States and its allies, including the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea."