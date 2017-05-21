Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Interior Ministry holds special probes into cyber attacks

World
May 21, 12:18 updated at: May 21, 12:34 UTC+3

"A special investigation is conducted into each instance with the involvement of FSB specialists, if necessary," the ministry’s press office said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry holds a special investigation into each instance of a cyber attack, involving specialists of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"It should be noted that the Russian Interior Ministry’s Department of Information Technologies, Communications and Information Security registers attack attempts," the ministry said in response to the TASS inquiry.

"A special investigation is conducted into each instance with the involvement of FSB specialists, if necessary," the ministry’s press office said.

WannaCry attack

On May 12, hackers tried to attack Windows OS computers in 74 countries. A total of 45,000 ransomware cyber attacks were carried out across the world, while the most attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Some reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the US National Security Agency.

Computers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry, the Russian Railways company and one the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank, as well as the Megafon and Vympelcom mobile phone operators, were attacked.

Russia’s Central Bank said in a statement that cyber attacks on the country’s banks had been registered which had not caused any damage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from Italy
2
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semis
3
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev
4
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
5
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
6
Siberian innovators create super-thin wires for spacecraft
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама