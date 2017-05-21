Russia’s Interior Ministry holds special probes into cyber attacks

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry holds a special investigation into each instance of a cyber attack, involving specialists of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"It should be noted that the Russian Interior Ministry’s Department of Information Technologies, Communications and Information Security registers attack attempts," the ministry said in response to the TASS inquiry.

"A special investigation is conducted into each instance with the involvement of FSB specialists, if necessary," the ministry’s press office said.

WannaCry attack

On May 12, hackers tried to attack Windows OS computers in 74 countries. A total of 45,000 ransomware cyber attacks were carried out across the world, while the most attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Some reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the US National Security Agency.

Computers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry, the Russian Railways company and one the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank, as well as the Megafon and Vympelcom mobile phone operators, were attacked.

Russia’s Central Bank said in a statement that cyber attacks on the country’s banks had been registered which had not caused any damage.