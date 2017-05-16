Moscow favors discussion on entire agenda of Syria talks in Geneva

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia stands for constructive discussion of the entire agenda of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, including issues of the constitution and anti-terrorism efforts, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, commenting on Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov’s separate consultations with the delegation of the Syrian government and the Moscow platform of the opposition on the sidelines of the talks.

"The Russian diplomat stressed the necessity of constructive discussion by the sides of all items on the agreed agenda of the talks, including anti-terrorism efforts and the beginning of constitutional dialogue," the ministry said.

"The Syrian sides highly assessed Russia’s role in the efforts to find ways of settling the Syrian crisis and expressed readiness to maintain regular contacts with Russian representatives in various formats," the ministry added.

Gatilov arrived in Geneva earlier on Tuesday to hold consultations on the sidelines of the intra-Syrian talks. He met with de Mistura and with the delegations of the Syrian government and the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition. Consultations will be continued on May 17.