Russian State Duma chairman invites Swiss lawmakers to visit Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin has invited Swiss lawmakers to make a visit to Syria together with Russian legislators in order to better understand the situation in the country and help settle it.

Swiss parliament in Bern, Switzerland

Swiss National Council speaker supports fostering parliamentary ties with Russia

"If we speak about developing inter-parliamentary contacts, then we should mention that the People's Council (parliament) has been elected in Syria, so it is necessary to build relations with it in order to understand what is happening in the country and be able to form a position," Volodin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Jurg Stahl, President of the National Council, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland.

"We are planning a visit to Syria, based on the invitation from Syrian Parliament Speaker Hadiyeh al-Abbas, so in this connection, if you and you colleagues are willing to join us, we will be glad to take you with us," the State Duma speaker said. According to Volodin, "it is very important that everybody joins the peaceful process of resolving the Syrian crisis through parliamentary bodies.".

