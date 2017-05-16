Russian diplomat, UN Syria envoy discuss de-escalation in Syria

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, who met on Tuesday with United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva, stressed the necessity of further efforts to strengthen de-escalation in Syria, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchange views on the process and prospects of political settlement in Syria in the context of the recent political contacts in various formats, in particular, the Astana process," the ministry said.

"It was stressed that further efforts of all key players were needed to strengthen de-escalation and boost humanitarian deliveries to the Syrian population," the ministry added.

Gatilov arrived in Geneva earlier on Tuesday to hold consultations on the sidelines of the intra-Syrian talks. He met with de Mistura and with the delegations of the Syrian government and the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition. Consultations will be continued on May 17.