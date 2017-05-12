Palestine ready for Moscow meeting with Israel — top diplomat

Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 16:19
MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Palestine is prepared for holding Israeli-Palestinian meeting in Moscow but sees no similar intention of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki told reporters on Friday.
"We are ready to come to Moscow and take part in this trilateral meeting (with Russia’s participation)," the minister said. "Unfortunately, so far the Israeli government has not given its confirmation to President (Vladimir) Putin about the readiness to take part in this trilateral meeting."
"Everything depends neither on President Putin nor on President (of Palestine Mahmoud) Abbas as both Putin and Abbas have agreed (to hold the meeting). The problem is the position of Benjamin Netanyahu, who has not so far expressed his consent and this wish is not expected to appear in the near future," he said.
The foreign minister noted that during his visit to Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on May 11, Abbas "confirmed that the Palestinian side relies on and hopes for Russia’s assistance in achieving a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.".