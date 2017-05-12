Traffic police post attacked in Russia’s Ingushetia, police officer wounded

Participants in Arctic Council ministerial meeting adopt Fairbanks DeclarationWorld May 12, 3:54
NAZRAN, May 12. /TASS/. A traffic police post was attacked by armed individuals in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia at around 1am Moscow Time on Friday, a source in the local Interior Ministry informed TASS.
"A traffic police post was attacked in Malgobek last night, a police officer was wounded, two of the assailants were killed," the source said.
The wounded police officer is in grave condition, a source in the local hospital informed TASS.
"The health condition of the wounded police officer taken to our hospital is grave. The patient is in the intensive care unit," the source said.
Measures are being taken to establish identities of the assailants and clarify the circumstances of the attack.