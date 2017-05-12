Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Traffic police post attacked in Russia’s Ingushetia, police officer wounded

World
May 12, 8:16 UTC+3 NAZRAN

The wounded police officer is in grave condition

Share
1 pages in this article

NAZRAN, May 12. /TASS/. A traffic police post was attacked by armed individuals in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia at around 1am Moscow Time on Friday, a source in the local Interior Ministry informed TASS.

Read also

Two policemen killed in Ingushetia

Five militants liquidated in Russia's North Caucasus Ingushetia

Police neutralize bomb found in car near mosque in Russia's Ingushetia — source

IS cell members detained in Russia’s Ingushetia

Islamic State group recruiter detained in Russia’s Ingushetia

"A traffic police post was attacked in Malgobek last night, a police officer was wounded, two of the assailants were killed," the source said.

The wounded police officer is in grave condition, a source in the local hospital informed TASS.

"The health condition of the wounded police officer taken to our hospital is grave. The patient is in the intensive care unit," the source said.

Measures are being taken to establish identities of the assailants and clarify the circumstances of the attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says meeting with Russia’s Lavrov was 'very, very good'
2
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
3
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
4
Ukraine’s finance minister comments on Russian banks’ decision to leave country
5
Iran's stability more important for Moscow than name of new president — expert
6
Archaeologists still searching for answers to treasure mystery hidden in chess figure
7
Attacker of traffic police post in Russia’s Ingushetia identified
TOP STORIES
Реклама