Two policemen killed in Ingushetia

NAZRAN, April 8. /TASS/. A police car got under fire in the North Caucasus' Ingushetia small hours on Saturday, and the other one was taken to hospital, the republic's Interior Ministry told TASS on Saturday.
"In the city of Malgobek, an unidentified person opened fire on the police car, killing one policeman," the source said.
Lately the republic's Interior Ministry told, that the policeman, who got injured, died at the local hospital.
The police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene in a car.