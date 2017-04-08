Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two policemen killed in Ingushetia

World
April 08, 11:26 UTC+3
At 02:00 on Saturday, a man in a car pulled to the police car and opened fire on the officers inside it
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artem Geodakyan/TASS

NAZRAN, April 8. /TASS/. A police car got under fire in the North Caucasus' Ingushetia small hours on Saturday, and the other one was taken to hospital, the republic's Interior Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"In the city of Malgobek, an unidentified person opened fire on the police car, killing one policeman," the source said.

Lately the republic's Interior Ministry told, that the policeman, who got injured, died at the local hospital.

The police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene in a car.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама