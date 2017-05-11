Back to Main page
FSB detains another suspected accomplice in St. Petersburg metro blast

May 11, 17:12 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained a citizen of a Central Asian country connected with suicide bomber Akbarjon Jalilov, who exploded himself in a St. Petersburg metro train.

"At the moment a set of detective measures and investigative actions is being taken to probe into M. Ermatov’s complicity in the terrorist attack being investigated," the FSB’s public relations center said.

