FSB detains another suspected accomplice in St. Petersburg metro blast

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained a citizen of a Central Asian country connected with suicide bomber Akbarjon Jalilov, who exploded himself in a St. Petersburg metro train.
"At the moment a set of detective measures and investigative actions is being taken to probe into M. Ermatov’s complicity in the terrorist attack being investigated," the FSB’s public relations center said.