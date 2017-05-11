Back to Main page
Three suspects charged in St. Petersburg metro blast criminal probe

World
May 11, 12:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The other accomplices in the terror attack will also be charged shortly, Russia’s Investigative Committee spokeswoman said

Makhamadyusuf Mirzaalimov

Makhamadyusuf Mirzaalimov

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Investigators have brought official charges against three suspects in the St. Petersburg metro blast criminal probe, Russia’s Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Thursday.

"As of now, there are 10 suspects in the criminal case. Three of them, Bakhram Ergashev, Ibragimzhon Ermatov and Makhamadyusuf Mirzaalimov, have been charged with committing crimes under clause b, part 3 of article 205 and part 2 of article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("A Terror Attack" and "Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation or Carriage of Explosives or Explosive Devices")," she said.

The other accomplices in the terror attack will also be charged shortly, the spokeswoman said.

Investigators are currently working with the affected persons and the severity of harm caused to their health will be established during forensic studies, she added.

"Investigators also continue identifying each of the suspect’s contacts. As part of the investigation, investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee will give a comprehensive and legal assessment of the criminal actions of all the persons complicit in the St. Petersburg metro events, qualifying them in compliance with the norms of Russia’s Criminal Code," the spokeswoman said.

On April 3, a bomb went off on a metro carriage when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut Station to Sennaya Ploshchad Station in St. Petersburg. The blast claimed the lives of 15 people, including the suicide bomber, while 102 passengers were injured.

