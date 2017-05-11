Abbas says Palestinian people proud of relations with Russia

SOCHI, May 11. /TASS/. It is impossible to create an independent Palestinian state with the 1967 borders without Russia acting as a mediator for the Arab-Israeli conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Russia’s position has remained firm, it is aimed at the creation of an independent Palestinian state with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital," Abbas said at the meeting which took place in the Russian city of Sochi. "We have been hearing you reiterate this position. It is impossible to solve the Palestinian issue without Russia’s meaningful participation in the peace process, that is what we have been emphasizing at all international meetings," the Palestinian leader added.

Abbas thanked the Russian president for his assistance in the creation of the new multifunctional cultural center in Bethlehem. He pointed to Putin’s personal participation in this project stressing that the creation of the center would help further strengthen Palestinian-Russian relations. Abbas added that the Palestinian people were proud of their relations with Russia and always felt Russia’s support.