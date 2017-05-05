Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich

World
May 05, 2:57 UTC+3 KIEV

Among the witnesses will be former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-chief of the country’s Security Service Valentin Nalivaychenko and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Serebryakov / TASS

KIEV, May 5. /TASS/. More than 100 people, including former high-ranking officials, will testify at a hearing on a high treason case against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, Military Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Among the witnesses will be former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-chief of the country’s Security Service Valentin Nalivaychenko and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, the prosecutor told Channel Five.

"These are officials, who held their posts earlier and some are in office now, these are also military who served" in Crimea, he said. "There will be ex-MP of State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament) Ilya Ponomaryov."

All the witnesses will appear before the court, Kravchenko said.

On May 4, Kiev’s Obolonsky district court held the first preliminary hearing in the Yanukovich high treason case. The court permitted the defendant’s participation in the trial via a video link. The session was adjourned till May 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’
2
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
3
Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich
4
Diplomat urges foreigners to muster up their courage and visit Crimea
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
7
Russia ready to extend oil production cut agreement with OPEC — minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама