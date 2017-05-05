Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich

Fourth Astana talks on Syria end with de-escalation zones dealWorld May 05, 4:34
KIEV, May 5. /TASS/. More than 100 people, including former high-ranking officials, will testify at a hearing on a high treason case against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, Military Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said.
Among the witnesses will be former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-chief of the country’s Security Service Valentin Nalivaychenko and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, the prosecutor told Channel Five.
"These are officials, who held their posts earlier and some are in office now, these are also military who served" in Crimea, he said. "There will be ex-MP of State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament) Ilya Ponomaryov."
All the witnesses will appear before the court, Kravchenko said.
On May 4, Kiev’s Obolonsky district court held the first preliminary hearing in the Yanukovich high treason case. The court permitted the defendant’s participation in the trial via a video link. The session was adjourned till May 18.