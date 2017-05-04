Ukrainian prosecutor to seek life sentence for former president

Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memoryRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 13:53
Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under ObamaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 13:35
Syrian government backs idea to set up de-escalation zones — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 13:22
Lavrov warns against attempts to solve Korean nuclear problem by military meansRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 13:15
Kremlin mum on extending oil production cut deal with OPECBusiness & Economy May 04, 13:12
Press review: Syrian de-escalation zones and EU's anti-trust case against GazpromPress Review May 04, 13:00
Poll shows over 80% of Russians approve of Putin’s workSociety & Culture May 04, 12:37
Ukrainian prosecutor to seek life sentence for former presidentWorld May 04, 12:25
Arctic city opens virtual 'museum of people' to preserve family history of residentsSociety & Culture May 04, 12:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian military prosecutor’s office will demand a life sentence for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who is accused of high treason, Military Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Thursday.
"The maximum one - life imprisonment," he said when asked about a likely sentence that may be in store for Yanukovich should he be found guilty.
Kravchenko explained that the prosecution would demand the maximum punishment for the former president, because he refused to recognize his guilt during the pre-trial investigation.
Earlier, a court in Kiev held preliminary hearings in the Yanukovich high treason case. The court permitted the defendant’s participation in the trial via a video link. The session was adjourned till May 18.