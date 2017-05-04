Back to Main page
Ukrainian prosecutor to seek life sentence for former president

World
May 04, 12:25 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier, a court in Kiev held preliminary hearings in the Yanukovich high treason case

Viktor Yanukovich

Viktor Yanukovich

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian military prosecutor’s office will demand a life sentence for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who is accused of high treason, Military Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Thursday.

"The maximum one - life imprisonment," he said when asked about a likely sentence that may be in store for Yanukovich should he be found guilty.

Kravchenko explained that the prosecution would demand the maximum punishment for the former president, because he refused to recognize his guilt during the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier, a court in Kiev held preliminary hearings in the Yanukovich high treason case. The court permitted the defendant’s participation in the trial via a video link. The session was adjourned till May 18.

Persons
Viktor Yanukovych
Topics
Ukraine crisis
