Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. The Islamic State terrorist group is a product and tool of the United States, which uses Afghanistan’s territory to test weapons, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai told Fox News.
"The Daesh (Arabic acronym for IS) is a US product," Karzai said in an exclusive interview. "The Daesh - which is clearly foreign - emerged in 2015 during the US presence."
The US must explain routine flights of unmarked helicopters "dropping supplies to the terror faction on the Pakistan and Afghanistan border," said Karzai, who was president from December 2004 to September 2014.
Karzai also condemned the dropping of the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) last month on IS network of tunnels in Afghanistan. "The Daesh had already emptied most of their (families and fighters) so this was coordinated. This group is just a US tool. This cannot be any other tool," he said. "First, the Daesh comes to drive people away and then the US comes and drops that big bomb ... come on."
On April 13, Washington dropped the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, dubbed ‘The Mother of All Bombs,’ targeting a network of caves and tunnels of the Islamic State terrorist group in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan. The 9.5-tonne non-nuclear bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command.