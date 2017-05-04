Back to Main page
Russia, Turkey and Iran resume consultations on Syria

World
May 04, 9:11 UTC+3 ASTANA
ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the countries acting as guarantors of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria - Russia, Turkey and Iran - have resumed bilateral and trilateral consultations in Astana. The closed-door meetings are held in Rixos President Astana Hotel, a source close to the negotiations informed TASS on Thursday.

Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Turkish delegation - by Deputy Undersecretary for the Middle East and Africa at the Turkish Foreign Ministry Sedat Onal. Iran is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari. The consultations precede the plenary meeting on Syria due later in the day.

The fourth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana got underway on May 3. Taking part in the consultations are the delegations of the countries acting as guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) along with representatives of the UN, Jordan, the United States, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition.

Syrian conflict
