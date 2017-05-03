Back to Main page
HNC confirms suspending participation in intra-Syrian talks due to airstrikes

World
May 03, 13:11 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Syria’s oppositional High Negotiations Committee confirms that its delegation suspends participation in the Astana talks due to bombings in Syria, an advisor to the HNC, Yahya al-Aridi, told TASS.

"Let them stop killing. You don’t call on people for taking part in these talks, for ceasefire, and at the same time kill them. This is a war crime," he said.

The Free Syrian Army has tweeted that participation in the talks was suspended due to operations by government forces in Nasib and Hama and also in the eastern part of Damascus. In part, the opposition accuses the government of delivering missile and air strikes in rural areas of Hama Province.

"The opposition delegation withdraws from today's meeting due to continuous regime attacks, especially on Nasib and Hama," the statement runs.

The fourth round of intra-Syrian negotiations began in Astana earlier on Wednesday. A full-scale session is due tomorrow.

