HNC confirms suspending participation in intra-Syrian talks due to airstrikes

Russia hopes for steady development of relations with Turkey — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 14:05
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbitsScience & Space May 03, 13:45
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with PoroshenkoRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 13:27
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital modelMilitary & Defense May 03, 13:02
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATOPress Review May 03, 13:00
Russia may build unique seismic survey submarineMilitary & Defense May 03, 12:20
WikiLeaks founder urges Sweden to rescind his arrest warrantWorld May 03, 12:11
Russia exceeds obligations to reduce oil output on May 1Business & Economy May 03, 12:06
Erdogan praises Russia-Turkey cooperation over SyriaWorld May 03, 11:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Syria’s oppositional High Negotiations Committee confirms that its delegation suspends participation in the Astana talks due to bombings in Syria, an advisor to the HNC, Yahya al-Aridi, told TASS.
"Let them stop killing. You don’t call on people for taking part in these talks, for ceasefire, and at the same time kill them. This is a war crime," he said.
The Free Syrian Army has tweeted that participation in the talks was suspended due to operations by government forces in Nasib and Hama and also in the eastern part of Damascus. In part, the opposition accuses the government of delivering missile and air strikes in rural areas of Hama Province.
"The opposition delegation withdraws from today's meeting due to continuous regime attacks, especially on Nasib and Hama," the statement runs.
The fourth round of intra-Syrian negotiations began in Astana earlier on Wednesday. A full-scale session is due tomorrow.