Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israel to hold rally in memory of Red Army Victory

World
April 25, 8:30 UTC+3 NETANYA
The ceremony will be held as part of the Days of Moscow beginning in Israel
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Cliff Owen

NETANYA, Israel, April 25. /TASS/. A commemorative ceremony will take place on Tuesday in Netanya, a city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, in front of a monument dedicated to the Red Army’s victory over Nazism during World War II. It is co-organized by Moscow City government and the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC), Mikhail Savin, the chief of the RJC press service told TASS.

Gallery
20 photo

Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow

The ceremony will be held as part of the Days of Moscow beginning in Israel.

"An annual commemorative rally will be held by the Red Army Victory monument in Netanya on Tuesday in the run-up to VE-Day," Savin said. Russian and Israeli veterans of World War II will be guests of honor at the ceremony.

"The group of Russian participants who have come to Israel includes Ivan Martynushkin and Leonid Brandt - two soldiers who were among the first one to get into the territory of Auschwitz," Savin said. "Alexandra Garbuzova, who survived captivity in that death camp as a little girl, has also come with the group. She was one of the exhausted children Brandt took out of the camp on his arms."

After the official laying of flowers and wreaths at the monument and a small musical presentation by the band of the Moscow Cadet School of Music, participants in the rally will proceed the Museum in Memory of the Fallen Soldiers located by the Victory Memorial.

"A photo display devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Moscow will open there," Savin said.

Поделиться
{{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'HH:mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'HH:mm:ss') || '00:43'}}
{{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'mm:ss') || '00:43'}}
{{qualityItem | uppercase}}
HD .mp4 High quality
SD .mp4 Medium quality
AU .mp3 (676.46 KB) Audio track
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin © TASS/Ruptly

The memorial in honor of Red Army’s Victory over Nazi Germany is located in the very center of Netanya on the picturesque seashore, next to Beit Yad Lebanim memorial compound commemorating the soldiers who died in different wars defending the State of Israel.

Visitors approach the monument through a dark labyrinth - a zigzag-like passage faced with black stone, the turns of which emblematize the main tragic moments in the history of the Jewish people. At a certain moment, the visitors moving by the passage see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and then they get out into a sunlit circular space overlooking the sea.

Installed at the center of the ground is a sculpture in the form of a dove’s wings that traditionally serve as a symbol of peace and good-heartedness, as well as a link between man and the heavenly world.

According to Mikhail Savin, the events included in the Days of Moscow program will take place from April 25 through April 27 this year. "They’re held in Israel regularly with support from the RJC," he said.

Read also

Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terror
Russian WWII commemorative coin infuriates Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry
Unknown Russian WWI soldier to be laid to rest with honors in France
Diplomat: Moscow grateful for help in restoring vandalized WWII cemetery in Poland

"We take there the WW II veterans, former inmates of ghettos and death camps, popular politicians, public personalities, and diplomats from Israel, Russia and other countries," Savin said.

The program of the Days embraces four Israeli cities this year - Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Netanya, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Israel told TASS. The list of events includes a business forum, negotiations, meetings, roundtables on cooperation in the economy and technologies, photo exhibitions, sports competitions, and concerts by Russian performers.

As part of the program, Netanya hosts an exhibition titled ‘The Russian Outer Space’ where the photos made by Russian cosmonauts are put up for display.

Gallery
14 photo

Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team
3
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27
4
FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to football
5
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
6
Israel to hold rally in memory of Red Army Victory
7
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Реклама