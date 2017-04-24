With nearly all ballots counted, Macron leads French presidential race

PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. With nearly all ballots counted, the founder of the political movement "En Marche!", Emmanuel Macron, received 23.82% and won the first round of the presidential elections in France, the French Interior Ministry said Monday.

During the May 7 runoff, Macron is expected to face far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who currently scores 21.58%

Francois Fillon (The Republicans) is third with 19.96%, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 19.49%

A total of 46 million ballots have been counted out of 46.9 million so far.

Macron, along with his wife Brigitte and closest supporters, is currently celebrating his victory in Caf· de la Rotonde, a famous cafe in the Montparnasse Quarter of Paris. It was opened in 1911 and has since been popular among French Bohemia.

Le Pen chose to spend the election night in the Henin-Beaumont commune of the Pas-de-Calais department, where she started her political career.