Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TV

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. France’s presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (En Marche!) is leading Sunday’s polls among the French living in the United States and Canada, Belgium’s RTBF said on Sunday citing its own polls.

According to RTBF, Macron is scoring 45.35% in North America. He is followed by Francois Fillon (The Republicans) with 25.33%, and Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 14.05% of the vote. The leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, is fourth having 6.29% of votes.

Voting in the two Americas took place on Saturday. There are 120,000 eligible voters living in North and South Americas.

More than 66,000 polling stations opened in France and overseas in the Western hemisphere. France’s 45 million electors have registered to participate in the voting, where eleven candidates are running for presidency. The voting in the Western hemisphere’s polling stations took place on Friday.

First preliminary results may be announced before midnight. Publication of any surveys or comments on the voting, as well as statements from winners are outlawed, and violators may face fines from 75,000 to 350,000 euros.