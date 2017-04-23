Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TV

World
April 23, 19:12 UTC+3 PARIS
According to RTBF, Macron is scoring 45.35% in North America
Share
1 pages in this article
© Philippe Wojazer, Pool photo via AP

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. France’s presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (En Marche!) is leading Sunday’s polls among the French living in the United States and Canada, Belgium’s RTBF said on Sunday citing its own polls.

Read also
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

According to RTBF, Macron is scoring 45.35% in North America. He is followed by Francois Fillon (The Republicans) with 25.33%, and Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 14.05% of the vote. The leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, is fourth having 6.29% of votes.

Voting in the two Americas took place on Saturday. There are 120,000 eligible voters living in North and South Americas.

More than 66,000 polling stations opened in France and overseas in the Western hemisphere. France’s 45 million electors have registered to participate in the voting, where eleven candidates are running for presidency. The voting in the Western hemisphere’s polling stations took place on Friday.

First preliminary results may be announced before midnight. Publication of any surveys or comments on the voting, as well as statements from winners are outlawed, and violators may face fines from 75,000 to 350,000 euros.

Gallery
5 photo
© Christophe Archambault, Pool via AP

French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TV
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
5
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
6
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
7
Russian Navy expects to receive 40 new ships in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама