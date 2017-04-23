Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TV

Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TVWorld April 23, 19:12
French nationals in Moscow expect presidential polls to bring changes to their countryWorld April 23, 18:01
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of electionWorld April 23, 15:52
OSCE staff member dies in car blast in DonbassWorld April 23, 13:55
Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron gets in line to voteWorld April 23, 12:26
First candidates cast ballots in presidential election in FranceWorld April 23, 11:26
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017World April 23, 8:57
Russian soldier’s killer mentally unstable - Armenia’s Investigative CommitteeWorld April 23, 0:48
Sculpture to US president Franklin D. Roosevelt unveiled in CrimeaSociety & Culture April 22, 23:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. France’s presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (En Marche!) is leading Sunday’s polls among the French living in the United States and Canada, Belgium’s RTBF said on Sunday citing its own polls.
According to RTBF, Macron is scoring 45.35% in North America. He is followed by Francois Fillon (The Republicans) with 25.33%, and Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 14.05% of the vote. The leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, is fourth having 6.29% of votes.
Voting in the two Americas took place on Saturday. There are 120,000 eligible voters living in North and South Americas.
More than 66,000 polling stations opened in France and overseas in the Western hemisphere. France’s 45 million electors have registered to participate in the voting, where eleven candidates are running for presidency. The voting in the Western hemisphere’s polling stations took place on Friday.
First preliminary results may be announced before midnight. Publication of any surveys or comments on the voting, as well as statements from winners are outlawed, and violators may face fines from 75,000 to 350,000 euros.
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election