French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election

World
April 23, 15:52 UTC+3
On April 23, French citizens are voting to elect their next president
Francois Fillon casts his ballot
Francois Fillon casts his ballot
Francois Fillon casts his ballot
© Christophe Archambault, Pool via AP
Jean-Luc Melenchon casts his ballot to vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris
Jean-Luc Melenchon casts his ballot to vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris
Jean-Luc Melenchon casts his ballot to vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave after casting their ballot in le Touquet
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave after casting their ballot in le Touquet
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave after casting their ballot in le Touquet
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Marine Le Pen casts her vote for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France
Marine Le Pen casts her vote for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France
Marine Le Pen casts her vote for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
French president Francois Hollande casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election in Tulle
French president Francois Hollande casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election in Tulle
French president Francois Hollande casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election in Tulle
© Georges Gobet, Pool via AP
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. All 11 French presidential hopefuls have cast their ballots in the first round of the election.

Meanwhile, in France itself, where the polling stations opened at 8 in the morning, people are coming to vote. First preliminary results may be announced before midnight. 

Four most prominent candidates are far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise Jean-Luc Melenchon, The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and Benoit Hamon, the candidate from the ruling Socialist Party. 

 

 

French presidential election 2017
