Russian soldier’s killer mentally unstable - Armenia’s Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. A man suspected of killing a Russian serviceman in Armenia is mentally unstable, Armenia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday night.

"The preliminary investigation has established that the suspect has mental health problems," the investigators said.

On Saturday evening, reports came that a young man’s body was found near a shop in the city of Gyumri, they said.

"An investigation team immediately dispatched to the scene recovered the body of a serviceman from the 102nd Russian military base stationed in Gyumri, who was identified as Dmitry Yalpayev. The body had an injury caused by a bladed article," the Investigative Committee said.

"The following steps helped to identify the man who had committed the felony. He was traced and detained," it said. "Now he is being questioned."

A criminal case has been opened under Armenian Criminal Code’s homicide article.

The investigation says that the suspect "maimed himself repeatedly last November while serving in the army."

"He was admitted to the mental section of the Yerevan garrison military hospital for having medical and psychiatric expert examination done," it said.

In March, the suspect was diagnosed with a mental illness. A month ago, he was dismissed from service by Armenian defense minister’s decree.