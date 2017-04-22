Back to Main page
Russian soldier killed in Armenia’s Gyumri - police

World
April 22, 19:25 UTC+3
Russian soldier was assaulted with a bladed article
Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, April 22. /TASS/. A soldier of the Russian military base in Armenia’s Gyumri was killed on Saturday.

Gyumri’s ambulance station said that at about 17.30 local time (13.30 GMT) a call came that a man in Russian military uniform was lying breathless near a shop in Kursk Square. Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics declared him dead.

Armenia’s police told TASS that the dead man was supposed to be a Russian soldier. He was assaulted with a bladed article. An investigation has been launched into the murder, police said. A suspect has been detained.

Armenia hosts the 102nd Russian Military Base under the interstate treaty signed in 1995. The treaty was amended in 2010 to extend the base’s stay in Armenia from 25 years to 49, or to 2044. The base is headquartered in the country’s northwest city of Gyumri.

