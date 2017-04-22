Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms Russian soldier’s death in Armenia

‘No danger’ for Novaya Gazeta journalists — Chechnya’s headSociety & Culture April 22, 21:54
Roosevelt wanted to buy a piece of Crimea in final days of World War IIWorld April 22, 17:27
FC Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 FC Ural in first official match at renovated stadiumSport April 22, 17:25
Two bandits from IS gang killed in Stavropol territoryWorld April 22, 15:12
Modernization of The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier to begin SeptemberMilitary & Defense April 22, 13:28
Russia, Japan developing 20 joint projects - newspaperBusiness & Economy April 22, 7:37
Tillerson reiterates support for OPCW’s investigative mechanism in phone call with LavrovWorld April 22, 7:34
Chris Pratt receives Walk of Fame star in HollywoodSociety & Culture April 22, 6:08
Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean borderMilitary & Defense April 22, 3:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. A Russian contract serviceman was stabbed to death in Armenia, the Russian Southern Military District’s press service said on Saturday.
"On April 22 at about 17.00 hours local time, a contract serviceman of the Russian military base in Armenia has been assaulted by a civilian not far from the base location. The soldier died at the scene from a stab wound. The attacker on the Russian serviceman has been detained by police of the city of Gyumri," the statement said.
The Southern Military District’s command are investigating the case alongside Armenian police, the press service said. "According to preliminary information, it was a voluntary manslaughter," it added.
Earlier, Armenia’s police said that a Russian soldier was killed in the city of Gyumri on Saturday.
Gyumri’s ambulance station said that at about 17.30 local time (13.30 GMT) a call came that a man in Russian military uniform was lying breathless near a shop in Kursk Square. Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics declared him dead. The investigation is underway, police said. A suspect has been detained.
Armenia hosts the 102nd Russian Military Base under the interstate treaty signed in 1995. The treaty was amended in 2010 to extend the base’s stay in Armenia from 25 years to 49, or to 2044. The base is headquartered in the country’s northwest city of Gyumri.