Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoy

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s use of its veto right at the UN Security Council several times preserved Syria’s integrity, Syria's Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said at the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov.

"Russia’s use of its veto right several times in the UN Security Council did not allow authors of the "breakdown project" to divide the Syrian state and use the UNSC as a tribune for interfering into the affairs of a sovereign state," the ambassador stressed.

"Syrian-Russian relations have been strengthening, which has a positive effect on the regional security and global stability," he said.

"Strategic relations between Moscow and Damascus has helped overturn all the projects aimed at destroying the Middle East," the Syrian diplomat added.

"The information war against Syria has been won by Western countries. Unfortunately, they have been able within that period of time to mislead not only their citizens but virtually the entire world community," he said.

Capabilities to defeat terrorism

Russia’s participation in the counterterrorism operation in Syria has confirmed that there are capabilities to destroy terrorism, Haddad said.

"Russia’s direct involvement in the war on terror has confirmed that there are capabilities to destroy terrorism. However, it is necessary to pool efforts of all countries to do that. This has not happened to date," he noted.

"In addition to that, the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces helped the Syrian army to regain the initiative and liberate thousands of square kilometers from ISIL (former name of the Islamic State, IS, terror group - TASS) and other terrorist groups," the diplomat added.