Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoy

World
April 21, 12:45 UTC+3
Syria's ambassador believes cooperation between Damascus and Moscow ensures regional security and stability
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s use of its veto right at the UN Security Council several times preserved Syria’s integrity, Syria's Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said at the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov.

Read also
Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

"Russia’s use of its veto right several times in the UN Security Council did not allow authors of the "breakdown project" to divide the Syrian state and use the UNSC as a tribune for interfering into the affairs of a sovereign state," the ambassador stressed.

"Syrian-Russian relations have been strengthening, which has a positive effect on the regional security and global stability," he said.

"Strategic relations between Moscow and Damascus has helped overturn all the projects aimed at destroying the Middle East," the Syrian diplomat added.

"The information war against Syria has been won by Western countries. Unfortunately, they have been able within that period of time to mislead not only their citizens but virtually the entire world community," he said.

Capabilities to defeat terrorism

 Russia’s participation in the counterterrorism operation in Syria has confirmed that there are capabilities to destroy terrorism, Haddad said.

"Russia’s direct involvement in the war on terror has confirmed that there are capabilities to destroy terrorism. However, it is necessary to pool efforts of all countries to do that. This has not happened to date," he noted.

"In addition to that, the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces helped the Syrian army to regain the initiative and liberate thousands of square kilometers from ISIL (former name of the Islamic State, IS, terror group - TASS) and other terrorist groups," the diplomat added.

Read also

Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in Syria
Lavrov says aggressive US steps in Syria hamper search for peaceful solutions
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
Lavrov emphasizes plan for resolving Syrian crisis approved by UN, not US
More than half of Russians say air operation in Syria must go on — poll

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
Unidentified gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Warships similar to Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be mainstay of Russian Navy
6
Russia re-establishing military aerodrome network in Arctic
7
Lavrov believes accession of India, Pakistan to SCO will 'make history'
TOP STORIES
Реклама