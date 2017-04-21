Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoyWorld April 21, 12:45
ANKARA, April 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on May 3 and hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president’s office told TASS on Friday.
"This trip has been scheduled. Our president plans to visit Russia on May 3 and hold talks with Mr. Putin presumably in the city of Sochi," a source in the presidential office said. He elaborated that "the date is provisional, the office will announce the visit later after all the formalities have been settled."
On Friday, Erdogan’s press service sent an official letter to journalists accredited in Turkey saying that those wishing to cover the president’s May 3 visit to Russia should register in advance.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, in response to a question by TASS, that "(Putin and Erdogan) discussed the possibility of holding a meeting in the near future during their recent telephone conversation.".