Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Detaining those who financed St.Petersburg blast to benefit Turkey too - Russian MP

World
April 21, 4:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the lawmaker, "Turkish law-enforcement officers should speed up their efforts, because solving the St. Petersburg crime will help Turkey to solve other terrorism-related cases"
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The soonest detention of those who financed the deadly blast in the metro of Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg will benefit Turkey as well, a Rusisan lawmaker told TASS, commenting on reports that the bombing was financed by Turkey-based members of an international terrorist group.

"The Turkish side should also be interested in prompt investigation and detention of the terrorists… because, if they are found, it may emerge that their terrorist group committed crimes in Turkey as well, where dozens of terrorist attacks took place recently," said Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Read also
Akram Azimov
St. Petersburg terror blast was financed by terrorist group from Turkey — judge

According to the lawmaker, "Turkish law-enforcement officers should speed up their efforts, because solving the St. Petersburg crime will help Turkey to solve other terrorism-related cases."

A blast ripped through a coach of a train moving between Tekhnologicheskiy Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations in the St Petersburg metro at around 14:40 on April 3. It claimed 14 lives and left over 50 people wounded. The terrorist who detonated the explosive device died, too. Later, one more bomb was defused on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station.

Russia's Investigative Committee identified Akbarjon Jalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan, as the perpetrator. On April 6, the Committee reported that eight more suspects were detained, both in St Petersburg and in Moscow. The suspected organizer of the blast, Abror Azimov was arrested on April 18.

The Director of Russia's FSB state security service, Alexander Bortnikov, said earlier all the suspects were members of clandestine terrorist cells.

Judge Yelena Lenskaya said while reading out the decision to remand one of the suspects in custody that the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg was financed by members of an international terrorist group from Turkey. "According to the available evidence Akram Azimov personally received cash in Turkey for the terrorist attack," the judge said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule
6
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English Channel
7
Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system
TOP STORIES
Реклама