Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in half

World
April 19, 10:52 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL
The vessel capsized in the Black Sea waters some 40 kilometers to the south of the port of Taman in Russia
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Rob Griffith, archive

SEVASTOPOL, April 19. /TASS/. The Heroes of Arsenal cargo ship split in two during a severe storm in the Black Sea waters on Wednesday, the press service of the Russian Federal Marine and River Transport Agency told TASS.

"We have information that the Heroes of Arsenal dry cargo carrier split in half during a severe storm," the press service said. No malfunction had been reported before the ship left the harbor.

Read also
Cargo ship with 12 people aboard sinks in Black Sea

The vessel capsized in the Black Sea waters some 40 kilometers (25 miles) to the south of the port of Taman.

"There is an oil spill and the rescue effort is being hampered by poor weather conditions, which include wind speeds of up to 20 meters per second and very high seas," it said.

Some 140 rescuers are involved in the effort to save the sailors.

The cargo ship issued a distress call at around 4.00 a.m. Moscow time near the Kerch Strait. The Panama-flagged vessel, built in 1980, transported grain from the port city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov region to Turkey. Its operator is a Turkish company, Gunes Shipping.

Earlier reports said there were 12 crew members onboard the vessel - nine Ukrainians, two Russians, including the captain, and a Georgian citizen.

The Investigative Committee’s southern department for transport told TASS three crew members have been rescued. However, the Crimean department of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed that only one sailor had been saved.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in half
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
5
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
6
Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more years
7
Russia believes cooperation with China is priority of its foreign policy — senate speaker
TOP STORIES
Реклама