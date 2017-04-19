Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in half

SEVASTOPOL, April 19. /TASS/. The Heroes of Arsenal cargo ship split in two during a severe storm in the Black Sea waters on Wednesday, the press service of the Russian Federal Marine and River Transport Agency told TASS.

"We have information that the Heroes of Arsenal dry cargo carrier split in half during a severe storm," the press service said. No malfunction had been reported before the ship left the harbor.

The vessel capsized in the Black Sea waters some 40 kilometers (25 miles) to the south of the port of Taman.

"There is an oil spill and the rescue effort is being hampered by poor weather conditions, which include wind speeds of up to 20 meters per second and very high seas," it said.

Some 140 rescuers are involved in the effort to save the sailors.

The cargo ship issued a distress call at around 4.00 a.m. Moscow time near the Kerch Strait. The Panama-flagged vessel, built in 1980, transported grain from the port city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov region to Turkey. Its operator is a Turkish company, Gunes Shipping.

Earlier reports said there were 12 crew members onboard the vessel - nine Ukrainians, two Russians, including the captain, and a Georgian citizen.

The Investigative Committee’s southern department for transport told TASS three crew members have been rescued. However, the Crimean department of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed that only one sailor had been saved.