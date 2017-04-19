Back to Main page
Crimean rescuers report shipwreck in Black Sea waters

World
April 19, 7:33 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL
The vessel had 12 crew members on board
© TASS/Arkhangelsk Region emergencies ministry's press service

SIMFEROPOL/ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 19. /TASS/. A shipwreck occurred in the Black Sea waters on Wednesday, the Crimean department of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"On April 19, 2017, the Heroes of Arsenal ship wrecked in the waters of the Black Sea," the department said in a statement.

According to Crimean rescuers, the vessel had 12 crew members on board.

"According to initial information, there were 12 crew members on board," rescuers said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Kransodar Territory’s emergencies ministry department said one person was rescued from the area of the disaster, but the fate of other crew members is unknown.

Crimean rescuers say they had located four more people in the sea, but cannot approach them at the moment.

"One crew member from the sunken bulk carrier Heroes of Arsenal was lifted aboard the Armada Navigator ship. His condition is satisfactory, he suffered from serious hypothermia. We have visual contact with four others, but their condition is unknown. They all are wearing life vests," a spokesman for the Crimean department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Southern regional center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said a bulk carrier disappeared from radar screens in the area of the Kerch Strait ferry crossing, linking Crimea with mainland Russia.

