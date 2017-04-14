US to skip Moscow conference on Afghanistan — Department of State

Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan to take part in regional summitsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 3:57
Isinbayeva’s anti-doping post appointment may delay Russia's IAAF reinstatement — officialSport April 14, 2:37
Russian contestant hopeful to take part in Eurovision Song Contest in futureSociety & Culture April 14, 0:28
Turkey about to make final decision on S-400 contract with Russia — ministerMilitary & Defense April 14, 0:27
Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 21:49
Eurovision broadcaster condemns Ukraine's travel ban on Russian contestantWorld April 13, 21:46
US inaugurates its largest non-nuclear bomb dropping it on AfghanistanMilitary & Defense April 13, 20:45
Russian top diplomat points to attempts to disrupt Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 20:33
Analyst believes US administration has no clear foreign policy strategy yetRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 20:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Washington is planning to skip consultations on reconciliation in Afghanistan to be held in Moscow on Friday, acting US Department of State Mark Toner told reporters.
"We don’t plan to participate in these regional talks," he said at a briefing on Thursday.
"We do generally support regional efforts that work with the Afghan Government to build support for a peaceful outcome in Afghanistan, and I think we - going forward, we do plan to work with Russia and other key regional stakeholders to enhance dialogue on Afghanistan," the spokesman added.
Moscow invited 12 states, including from the European Union and Central Asia, to take part in consultations devoted to the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the start of direct talks between the country’s government and the radical Taliban movement.
According to earlier reports, Taliban announced its readiness to take part in the Moscow talks.
Last December, Moscow hosted consultations between diplomats from Russia, Pakistan and China to discuss the start of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The format was expanded in mid-February to involve Afghanistan, Iran and India.