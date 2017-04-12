Back to Main page
China may impose sanctions on North Korea in case of nuclear test

World
April 12, 7:29 UTC+3 SEOUL
Beijing may suspend the delivery of fuel and other goods and deport North Koreans working in the country
SEOUL, April 12. /TASS/. China will impose sanctions on North Korea if Pyongyang carries out a nuclear test, South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper said Wednesday citing a senior Chinese diplomat currently on a visit to South Korea.

"Among the restrictive measures currently under the consideration is the suspension of the deliveries of fuel and other goods, as well as the deportation of North Korean citizens working in China," the paper quoted Wu Dawei, China’s special representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, as saying. 

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
