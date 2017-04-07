Back to Main page
US still seeks dialogue with Russia on flight safety over Syria — Pentagon

World
April 07, 18:00 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
On Thursday night, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles on a Syrian military air base
© AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The Russian Defense Ministry is suspending cooperation with Pentagon aimed at the implementation of the memorandum," the ministry’s spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

The Memorandum, drawn up in October 2015, contains a number of rules and restrictions which aim at preventing dangerous encounters between Russian and US warplanes. Based on the document, the two countries set up 24-hour communications channels and outlined a mechanism for cooperation, particularly stipulating mutual assistance in crisis situations.

On Thursday night, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

