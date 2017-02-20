Back to Main page
Le Pen says Assad only choice in the face of Islamic State's threat

World
February 20, 17:51 UTC+3 BEIRUT
According to the French politician, "Assad seems credible"
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right Front National political party

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right Front National political party

© EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

BEIRUT, February 20. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is the only possible choice in the face of the Islamic State (IS) threat, leader of France’s National Front Marine Le Pen said at a press conference in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut.

"Since we can’t let the IS to take power, there is no alternative to Assad," she stressed. According to Le Pen, "Assad seems credible and he is the preferable choice for France."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
