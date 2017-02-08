Russian lawmakers quash rumors on Assad’s poor health

DAMASCUS, February 8. /TASS/. Rumors on the poor health of Syrian President Bashar Assad are total fabrication, a member of the group of Russian lawmakers Alexander Yushchenko said after meeting with the Syrian leader.

"All these rumors are nothing but fabrication, and have nothing to do with the reality," Yushchenko said.

Another member of the delegation, State Duma lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov stressed that Assad, 51, is "in a good shape, dynamic and has a fine sense of humor."

Members of Russia’s State Duma group of lawmakers for relations with Syria’s parliament arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic on Monday. The delegation consists of coordinator of the group and member of the lower house’s defense committee Dmitry Sablin, MPs of the Communist Party’s faction Alexander Yushchenko and Sergey Gavrilov.